Experienced Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson, has told former President John Mahama to consider someone from the Volta region as his running mate

Mr Ephson in an interview said choosing a running mate from the Volta region will boost the NDC's chances of success in the 2024 elections

He added that the NDC's votes in the Volta Region had reduced during the past three elections

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has told flagbearer hopeful and former president John Mahama to choose his running mate from the Volta Region if he is to be given the nod to lead the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the next elections.

In an interview with Onua TV, Ben Ephson said that former president Mahama would not win the 2024 elections if he maintained Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

Ben Ephson, who has a reputation for predicting general elections, revealed that the NDC had seen its votes in the Volta Region reduce by 6%.

He said if the NDC wanted to reverse the trend, the party should select someone from the Volta region as a running mate.

”If John Mahama maintains Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang he will make it easier for the NPP to break the 8, but if John Mahama want the race to be competitive then he should select someone from the Volta Region as his running mate,” Ephson said

“Before these two major parties could win any election they have to do well in their strongholds but for the past three elections, NDC their vote in the Volta Region have reduced by 6%,” is quoted to have made that comment recounted," he added.

Mahama files nomination to official contest NDC flagbearership race

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama had filed his nomination to contest the NDC presidential primaries.

The forms were filled on his behalf by Professor Joshua Alabi on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the party headquarters.

Prof Alabi was accompanied by NDC bigwigs such as Valerie Sawyerr, a former deputy Chief of Staff; Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, the MP for Ablekuma South; and Peter Boamah Otokunor, a former deputy general secretary of the party.

