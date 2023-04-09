President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo released a message of goodwill as Christians everywhere observed Easter

He urged believers to take advantage of the occasion to think about Jesus Christ's death and the hope it provides for them

The thought-provoking message received praise and well-wishes from online users after it emerged on Facebook

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, delivered a message of goodwill as Christians worldwide celebrate Easter.

Millions observe the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion during the yearly occasion.

Akufo-Addo urges Christians to reflect on the sacrifice of Christ

The president urged believers to use the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice and hope it brings to them.

Easter is the most significant celebration for Christians. The extraordinary sacrifice Jesus made on the cross of Calvary by dying for us and His resurrection from the grave has given us victory over sin and death, portions of his Easter message read.

President Akufo-Addo further stated that he hopes the celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ ''give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and the world''.

The Ghanaian leader's goodwill message gathered compliments and well-wishes from netizens.

See Akufo-Addo's post below:

How netizens reacted to Akufo-Addo's message

Nanaba Bernard Acheampong

Happy Easter Mr President.

NPP Projects Bureau

Happy Easter.

