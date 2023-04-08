Actor Michael Afranie was the latest guest on Deloris Frimpong Manso's Delay Show, and the Kumawood veteran revealed that he has 13 children

The actor mentioned that he had all 13 children with three different women, pointing out the importance of investing in humans

When asked if he had been able to build a house given the number of children he had, the actor explained that people were of more value than buildings

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie has revealed that he has 13 children with three different women. Afranie made the revelation during an exclusive interview on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Michael Afranie Reveals He Has 13 Children With Three Different Women Photo Source: Delay Ghana

Source: Twitter

When Delay asked him during the interview if he had been able to build a house given the number of children he had, Afranie responded that he saw no value in building a house.

The Kumawood veteran emphasised the importance of investing in humans and highlighted that people were of greater value than buildings. He cited the recent earthquakes in Turkey, where multiple buildings were destroyed, as an example of how dispensable buildings could be. Afranie's viewpoint on the matter was met with mixed reactions from viewers.

Delay, the host of the show, released a sneak peek of the interview on her Twitter page, which garnered significant attention from viewers. Many people took to the comment section to express their thoughts and opinions on Afranie's views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some agreed with him, noting that people should be the top priority, while others disagreed, arguing that building homes was crucial for the future of his children.

The Kumawood veteran's interview with Delay is set to air fully on Sunday, April 9, 2023, and many are eagerly anticipating the full episode.

Michael Afranie is not the only Ghanaian celebrity to admit they do not have a house of their own. The likes of King Promise and Amerado have in the past revealed they do not own homes.

Michael Afranie Sparks Reactions

sunjra_ commented:

The investment he's talking about makes sense... But the house investment too is key... Ghanaian landlords are wicked

Hw3NeJon2 wrote:

sias3m sie you rather rent someone else's house and then be treated like trash ,all your money going to someone else's dad ,uncle ,aunty ,son ,daughter and mom

KwesiVirgins commented:

His game style is good but it isn’t easy that way if you want to be responsible as a man.

Hajia Bintu Tells Delay She Has Never Seen Her Father Before; Gets Emotional In Video

In a similar story, Hajia Bintu was a guest on The Delay Show on Sunday, April 2 2023, and during a conversation with Delay, her father became a topic of discussion.

An emotional Bintu was almost in tears as she revealed that she had never seen her father before and had no idea what he looked like.

She added that not even her grandmother (her dad's mother) and her mum had seen the man after he left them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh