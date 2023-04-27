Ken Agyapong has said there are misconceptions about him and his ambition to run for president of Ghana

He said even if he does not speak big English as some political pundits have sought to point out, he has the right ideas and experience to better run the country

Speaking at a campaign event in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, he urged NPP delegates to elect a formidable presidential candidate that can retain the NPP in power in 2024

Fast-rising flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong has said the view by some political pundits that he does not have what it takes to run for president is misplaced.

According to the Assin Central NPP MP, critics of his presidential ambition have cited his penchant to communicate more in Twi than in English as justification.

"I have made lots of sacrifices for the party by using my money to fund party activities. Today they are saying I’m not presidential material...Is presidential material someone who can speak good English, wears suits and does not care about the welfare of the youth?" he quizzed.

Ken Agyapong raises his hands as NPP supporters surround his vehicle during a campaign tour (L) and Agyapong is dressed in a suit at an event.

Source: Facebook

We want jobs, not big English - Ken Agyapong

He made the comments in Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital, when he interacted with NPP delegates as part of his campaign ahead of NPP primaries later this year.

"We want jobs, we are not joking at all. We are tired of listening to big English all the time,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the party delegates to select the right presidential candidate for the governing party in 2024. He admonished delegates to elect a strong candidate who can retain the NPP in power.

Although he announced his presidential ambitions relatively late, Ken Agyapong has risen to the third position in terms of popularity within the NPP. According to a recent poll, vice president Mahamudu Bawumia leads the opinion polls, followed by Alan Kyerematen.

Ken Agyapong urges NPP delegates to reward his sacrifice for the party

He also told party delegates that he has used his personal finances and resources to advance the interests of the NPP and urged them to reward him with their votes during the presidential primaries.

Agyapong claimed his opponents in the NPP have been trying to undermine his sacrifices for the party.

"Who in the party has sacrificed more than me? I have made lots of sacrifices for the party by using my money to fund party activities," he stressed.

Ken Agyapong claims he's bought 727 cars for NPP since 1996

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the Ghanaian politician and businessman has listed several contributions he has made to the NPP.

He stated that he had donated 727 cars since 1996 to the political party and gave a breakdown of how many vehicles he gave and the year he gave them.

Agyapong believes that beyond his generous donations, he is the right candidate to lead the NPP to victory during the 2024 presidential election. He claims he enjoys the massive support of many Ghanaians.

