Ashanti Region minister wants Ghanaians to stop blaming the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government for Ghana's current economic challenges

Simon Osei Mensah said it makes him angry when people erroneously blame the party for the current challenges

The Akufo-Addo appointee said on Hello FM that party supporters and communicators must do a better job of letting Ghanaians know that the current challenges are the result of global factors beyond Akufo-Addo's control

Ashanti Region minister Simon Osei Mensah has disclosed that it gets to him when Ghanaians blame the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Akufo-Addo for the current economic challenges.

Mensah says even very rich nations are currently facing some form of economic challenge, and so it cannot be the case that the NPP government triggered Ghana's problems.

"Why are we creating the impression that the NPP has performed badly? It tends to make me angry when I hear that,” he said in Twi when he spoke on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Simon Osei Mensah (L) says the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government is not to blame for the current economic challenges. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

NPP government has performed creditably well

According to him, instead of the widespread criticisms and thumbing down, the current NPP government has been a major success.

To the Ashanti Region minister, what the party lacks is communicators who can trumpet the gains the government has made even as the whole world faces serious challenges.

He said Ghanaians who follow the events on international news media like Aljazeera, BBC and DW won't be quick to criticise the current administration.

Ghana is a victim of the current global crisis

Simon Osei Mensah thinks it was about time Ghanaians stopped blaming the NPP government unjustly for the economic challenges.

"NPP has done very well. Yes, there is hardship but we have managed it well. Much better than some countries," he said.

He has admonished the party and its communicators to inform Ghanaians that while there are economic challenges, the NPP government has performed exceptionally.

