Another injunction application has been filed against NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023

Edgar Asamoah Boateng of the Abuakwa North constituency raised issues about the credibility of the voters' register that would be used for the internal elections

The suit seeking to injunct the primaries comes just hours after Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew a similar suit from the court

A new injunction application has been filed against the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 13, 2023.

One Edgar Asamoah Boateng, said to be a member of the NDC, wants the high court in Adenta to stop the opposition party from going ahead with the primaries.

He told the court in his statement of claim that voters' register has not been provided to candidates contesting in the presidential and parliamentary contests.

He also raised issues with the alleged lack of adequate photo album of qualified voters, just like Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a presidential aspirant.

This injunction application comes just hours after Dr Duffuor withdrew a similar suit from the Accra High Court.

Edgar Asamoah Boateng's writ is in respect of Abuakwa North Constituency.

Miscreants want to thwart NDC's efforts

But NDC party officials have said the writ is yet to be served on them.

Abraham Amaliba, the director of legal affairs of the NDC said Edgar's suit is mischievous and only seeks to erode successes achieved by the party towards its primaries. He said the NDC remains united ahead of its internal elections.

He told Joy News on Friday, May 12, 2023, that the party has not officially been served with the writ.

Dr Duffuor withdraws injunction suit from high court

Source: YEN.com.gh