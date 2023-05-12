Kwaku Kobeah, a presidential aspirant who withdrew from the race at the last minute, has said the injunction writ filed by Dr Duffuor was in bad faith

He said Dr Duffuor filed the writ because he knows he will be defeated in the presidential primaries on May 13, 2023

Kwaku Kobeah says John Mahama is the best presidential candidate for the NDC in the next general elections

Kwaku Kobeah, a former presidential candidate hopeful of the NDC, has thrown his support behind John Mahama ahead of the primaries, stating Dr Kwabena Duffuor's injunction suit had a sinister motive.

Kwaku Kobeah said Dr Duffuor went to court to scuttle the much anticipated presidential and parliamentary primaries because he knows he will not get the mandate of the delegates on May 13, 2023.

Kwaku Kobeah (L) says John Mahama is the best candidate to the lead the NDC in 2024.

He also expressed disappointment in the decision by Kojo Bonsu, another presidential aspirant, to support Dr Duffuor's request for the primaries to be postponed.

"He [Duffuor] is taking this legal action in bad faith because they [Dr Duffur and Kojo Bonsu] are aware that they will be defeated in this particular contest," he said.

Kwaku Kobeah pulled out of the presidential race at the last minute and threw his weight behind John Mahama because he would be a better presidential candidate for the party in 2024.

Dr Duffuor chastised for filing the injunction

The sewage system expert also chastised Dr Duffuor for filing the injunction suit against the primaries.

According to him, Dr Duffuor and his campaign team are just finding fault with the delegates list for no reason.

He said to him, NDC delegates and Ghanaians prefer no other candidate than John Dramani Mahama whose track records are unmatched.

Dr Duffuor withdraws injunction suit from High Court

Meanwhile, Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew the injunction case he filed against the NDC primaries over alleged discrepancies in the party's delegates list.

The flagbearer hopeful withdrew the case through his lawyers when the case was called on May 12, 2023, at the Accra High Court.

Abraham Amiliba, NDC lawyer, commended Dr Duffuor for agreeing to withdraw the case for an amicable settlement of his grievances.

Duffuor will be punished by NDC delegates for injunction suit

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that an NDC MP has said there are rife signs that Dr Kwabena Duffuor will be punished severely by party delegates who will vote in the presidential primaries.

Clement Apaak said delegates see the injunction writ filed by Dr Duffuor as an act of disloyalty.

Dr Duffuor has gone to the High Court to stop the May 13 primaries, citing discrepancies with the delegates list that would be used in the voting.

