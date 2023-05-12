Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah, two Pizzaman employees, were found guilty of stealing 20 cartons of chicken wings and two gallons of cooking oil from the restaurant's warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana, and were given five years in prison by a Ghanaian court.

As reported by The Punch Newspaper, the complainant, who is the executive chef of Pizzaman, received a call from his warehouse manager on Monday, May 1, 2023, informing him that two cooking oils and eight boxes of chicken wings had been taken, according to prosecuting officer ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, who testified in court before Judge Fred Obekyere, Esq.

The cook instantly did their daily inventory after learning the news and found that the things had been taken. The suspected workers were asked to present the stolen goods at an emergency meeting the next day.

Employees of Pizzaman who have been put behind bars

Karim, one of the suspects, admitted during the course of the investigation that he had stolen 20 litres of cooking oil from the business over the course of two months.

Abeiku Santa criticizes CEO of Pizzaman for allowing the employees to get jailed

Following the sentencing of two of Pizzaman's employees to five years in prison for stealing chicken and veggies, Abeiku Santana criticised the CEO of the company.

In response to the report, Abeiku Santana said on Okay FM that Pizzaman's CEO cannot call himself a youth-motivating leader if his staff are severely penalised for theft.

Instead of accusing them in court and sending them to prison, he said that the right course of action was to remove money from their monthly paycheck.

