NPP has announced Friday, May 26, 2023, as the date for the opening presidential primary election nomination

The party also announced in a statement that aspiring presidential candidates may obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of GH¢50, 000

The NPP said it is determined to hold a free, fair, transparent and peaceful presidential primary election

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for the presidential primary election, setting the stage for the party's 2024 flagbearer race to start.

The on Friday, April 26, 2023, was taken at a meeting of NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The opening of nomination for the presidential primary will span for about one month and be closed on June 24, 2023.

NPP releases timetable for internal party activities

Below is the timetable for the party's primaries as released on Thursday, May 25, 2023:

Opening of Nominations- Friday, May 26, 2023

Closing of Nominations — Saturday, June 24, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) — Saturday, August 26, 2023

National Congress- Saturday, November 4, 2023.

"Nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)," the party said in a statement.

NPP announces GH¢50, 000 as cost of presidential nomination forms

According to the party, aspiring presidential candidates can obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50, 000 through a Bankers Draft issued to the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.

"The Party is determined to hold a free, fair, transparent and peaceful presidential primary election, and urges all stakeholders to help make this a reality," the party said.

