Ghanaian musician Nautyca in a TikTok video, gave a tour of his grand mansion, leaving folks in awe

Nautyca who is majorly viewed as an underground artiste, does not have many hit songs under his belt, which had folks wondering how he built the mansion

The musician is known popularly for his single with Sarkodie titled Social Media, many peeps in the comments claimed they had never heard of him before

Ghanaian musician Nautyca caused a stir on social media when a TikTok video of him giving a tour of his luxurious mansion surfaced. The artist, who is often considered an underground talent with few notable hits, left fans and followers in awe as they marvelled at the beauty of his home.

Nautyca gained recognition primarily for his collaboration with renowned rapper Sarkodie on the track Social Media. He also collaborated with Michy on the song OK. However, prior to this video, many people admitted in the comments section that they had never heard of him before. This revelation only added to the curiosity surrounding how he managed to construct such an impressive residence.

In the TikTok video, Nautyca showed the various sections of his mansion, highlighting its luxurious features. The expensive surroundings, elegant furnishings, and state-of-the-art facilities left viewers amazed and sparked conversations about his seemingly newfound wealth.

As an underground artiste, Nautyca's rise to prominence has been relatively low-key compared to other mainstream musicians. Despite not having many hit songs to his name, he has managed to achieve an extraordinary feat in the eyes of his fans and followers.

Nautyca's mansion sparks reactions

gyegribinjotiimwinkybwoy wrote:

Nautyca has a song with sark title be social media but chale this house de3 no be music house

AKUA ZOYA reacted:

Ah who is he pls,n what are his records cos am lost eiii boi

Tendana commented:

It seems he is more recognized by his money than his music. What song did he sing please?

Oseikrom Sikanii's grand mansion

In a similar story, Oseikrom Sikanii shocked many when he shared a video of his house, which was still under construction.

The video was shared on TikTok by @kwamemensmedia and showed the rapper talking about how he had already spent about $500,000 on the building project.

Several netizens were skeptical about the amount Oseikrom Sikanii claimed he had spent on the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts.

