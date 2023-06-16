Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has made a strong case for why he must be given the mandate as the next president of Ghana

He filed his nomination for NPP flagbearer on Friday, June 16, 2023, accompanied by hundreds of party supporters and several sitting MPs of the party

Dr Bawumia said among other things that he will make a good president because he has delivered impressively on his mandate as vice president

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has justified why he deserves to be Ghana's next president after Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) head office after filing his nomination for flagbearer on Friday, June 16, 2023, the vice president said among other things that he has delivered as an excellent vice president.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and him sitting close to Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia.

Source: Facebook

He believes it is time for Ghanaians to vote him into office as President.

"I have built a solid track record of performance as vice president with an unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine", he told hundreds of party supporters who accompanied him to file his nomination on Friday.

Aside from the grassroots supporters of the party who thronged the party head office, the vice president was also accompanied by many sitting party MPs.

Bawumia promises to make Ghana Africa's digital hub

Outlining some of the plans he has for the country, the vice president, who faces stiff competition from former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, said he intends to build on the foundations of Nana Akufo-Addo's government to move the country forward.

He said, for instance, that Ghana will become Africa's digital hub under his presidency.

"I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth", he added.

Hundreds of NPP supporters throng party head Oofice to support Veep

