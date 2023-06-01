James Gyakye Quayson will once again represent the NDC for Assin North as EC sets June 27, 2023, for a by-election

In a statement, Quayson urged his constituents to continue the fight for democracy by coming out in their numbers to vote for him

Parliament recently declared the Assin North constituency vacant after a Supreme Court ruling that the election of Quayson in 2020 as MP for the area was unconstitutional

The deposed opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has declared his intention to contest the upcoming primaries.

Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled the by-election for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after Parliament expunged Quayson's name as the MP for the area.

With Quayson's name expunged, the Assin North constituency became vacant prompting the need for a new election for a legislator for the constituents.

James Gyakye Quayson has been removed as MP for Assin North following a Supreme Court ruling. Source: Facebook/@anashj2, @majoritycaucus8

Source: Facebook

Parliament's move also follows a unanimous Supreme Court decision on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, that the election of the NDC politician as MP for the Central Region constituency in 2020 was unconstitutional.

The apex court held the opinion that the former MP did not denounce his Canadian citizenship before filing to contest the parliamentary seat in contravention of the law governing persons who wish to hold public office.

In a lengthy statement tackling a myriad of issues, including what he called problems with the Supreme Court ruling, James Gyakye Quayson said he will contest the by-election and urged his constituents to vote for him again like they did the first time to recapture the seat.

"The will of the people of Assin North must triumph. Democracy must be restored. I urge you all to come out in your numbers to vote for me so I return to Parliament to continue the work I began...towards the advancement of Assin North," he appealed.

NDC stands a little chance above NPP in the upcoming by-election

Meanwhile, a political scientist has tipped NDC to win the Assin North by-election on June 27.

Dr Kwame Asah-Asante of the University of Ghana has said although the strength of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC are at par, NDC stands a better chance to win because its candidate won the last election.

In the view of the experienced academic, the controversy surrounding Quayson may even favour his chances of reclaiming the seat.

