Voting started as scheduled in Assin North to elect a new Member of Parliament for the Central Region constituency

Voting started at 7:00 am on Tuesday amid an isolated case of NDC supporters massing up at a polling station over vote-buying allegations against the NPP

Although there are three candidates, political analysts say the contest for a new MP is between the candidates for the NPP and the NDC

Scores of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters on by-election day, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, massed up at a polling station at the Assin North constituency.

They stormed the polling station over vote-buying allegations against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A collage shows the set-up at a polling station in Assin North as voting begins (L and R); an NDC supporter is seen protesting at a polling station (M). Source: Facebook:@DailyGuideNetwork, @UTVGhana

Source: Facebook

A short clip posted by UTV Ghana captures about 30 NDC supporters protesting at an unnamed polling station in the constituency.

Some of the protestors were captured hurling invectives at the governing party in Twi, while others hooted at the party.

Voting starts at Assin North to elect a new MP

Meanwhile, voting in the by-election at the Assin North constituency of the Central Region started on schedule on Tuesday.

Over 41,000 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at 99 polling stations in the crucial by-election.

YEN.com.gh has been monitoring events on the ground since 7 am when voting began.

Political pundits and experts say the b-election is between the deposed NDC MP for the area, James Gyakye Quayson and NPP's Charles Opoku.

Quayson's victory in 2020 has been declared null and void by the Supreme Court because when he filed to contest the seat, he still held Canadian citizenship alongside Ghanaian citizenship.

A third candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, is standing for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) but political watchers say she is not a force to reckon with in the scheme of things.

Assin North residents say they are confident by-election will be free from violence

Also, residents of Assin North have told journalists that they are unfazed by the attention the constituency is receiving due to the by-election.

Some of the residents have told 3 News that all they want is to vote and get on with their lives.

"All we want is peace. We want the election to go on without any violence so that we can get on with our lives," a resident said in Twi.

Pollsters divided over outcome of Assin North by-election

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that opinion polls on the outcome of the Assin North by-election among pollsters in Ghana are divided.

While the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics tips the NDC to win more votes on June 27, Ben Ephson tips the NPP candidate to win.

Earlier, both pollsters had predicted that the outcome of the Assin North by-election would be difficult to predict.

Source: YEN.com.gh