A video trending on Twitter captures the linguist of a town called Assin Achiano in the Assin North constituency pouring libation to ask for protection for the NDC ahead of by-elections on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

In the video, the linguist is heard pleading with the gods to strike down anyone who will plan evil against the NDC or try to rig the elections

The man spoke in Twi and was also heard saying that the governing NPP has disappointed the town and its people

In a short clip shared by @AnnanPerry that has been trending on Twitter, a man believed to be the linguist for Assin Achiano can be invoking the authority of the gods to scuttle the plans of anyone planning to rig the elections.

The man, who was making the invocations in Twi, also asked the gods of the land to protect the NDC against any evil plans against the opposition party.

"Tomorrow is the election, we commit whoever tries to rig the election against the NDC into your hands. We know the NPP are thieves, even for us farmers, they have disappointed us.

"Because of that, whoever will plot against the NDC, whoever will try to rig the elections, may the gods deal with them,” the man is heard saying in a video trending on Twitter.

Crucial Assin North by-election main between NDC and NPP

The crucial by-election in Assin North in the Central Region will be between the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson and the governing NPP's Charles Opoku.

But there is a candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, who is not expected to pull any major surprise.

What Mahama and Akufo-Addo have been saying in Assin North

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that both the opposition NDC and governing NPP are putting the final touches to their campaign to win the Assin North by-election.

Among many other things, NDC flagbearer and former president John Dramani Mahama has promised to make the party's candidate James Quayson a minister if he gets the nod to become president in 2024.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo has been warning voters against voting for James Quayson because he is a candidate who could soon be incarcerated because of his dual citizenship brouhaha.

Pollsters divided over which party will win Assin North

Also, there seems to be a divided opinion on the outcome of the Assin North by-election among two key pollsters in Ghana.

While the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics tips the NDC to win more votes on June 27, Ben Ephson tips the NPP candidate to win.

Earlier, both pollsters had predicted that the outcome of the Assin North by-election would be difficult to predict.

