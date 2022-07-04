IMF Bailout: Former Gender Minister Rachel Appoh Trolls Akufo-Addo, Demands His Apology To Mahama
- Former gender minister Rachel Appoh has criticised Nana Akufo-Addo for making a surprise U-turn about an IMF bailout
- The former John Mahama appointee said her boss has been vindicated for seeking a Fund programme for Ghana in 2015 despite criticisms
- She wants Nana Akufo-Addo to apologise to Mahama for criticising his decision in 2015 to seek a bailout programme
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Former MP for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh, has trolled President Nana Akufo-Addo's U-turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.
According to the former deputy minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, the president must apologise for criticising former President John Mahama's 2015 decision to go to the IMF.
In a post on Facebook, the former appointee under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government said Ghana's return to the multi-lateral institution vindicates former Mahama's competency as a leader.
"You people used all manner of terrible words to criticise his government while you people had not experienced what it takes to lead a country.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"The level of shame and disgrace is too much to bear after all the IMF bragging I guess. You see your smoothness level, NPP Government? You think Governance is easy?" he posted on Facebook.
President directs finance minister to engage IMF for economic programme
YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that President Nana Akufo-Addo shocked many Ghanaians when he directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF for an economic programme.
The global economic disruption triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has worsened Ghana's macroeconomy.
High public debt, rising inflation and depleting foreign reserves have destabilised the balance of payment. Economic hardship in Ghana has remained a topical national issue since the start of 2022.
A statement from the Information Ministry dated July 1, 2022 that discloses that the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and President Akufo-Addo have already had a conversation about a possible bail-out programme.
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorised Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inviting the Fund to support an economic programme put together by the Government of Ghana,” the statement said.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh