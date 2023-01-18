Former Gomoa Central MP Rachel Appoh says she is bracing up to take back the seat in the 2024 general elections

Posters circulating on social media suggest she is determined to emerge victorious in NDC's parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023, to give her a chance to juggle it out with Naana Eyiah, the current MP

Rachel Appoh has told YEN.com.gh that she is returning to continue her impressive development efforts

Former Gomoa Central legislator Rachel Appoh is making a return to active politics as she braces to take part in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NDC.

The NDC has set May 13, 2023, for the election of presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Rachel Appoh, who is currently pursuing a post-graduate course at a US university, told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview via phone that she is returning to continue her good work.

“Since the Gomoa Central seat was taken up by another person, the youth there have been struggling to find work. I know because they tell me.

“I am returning, for a number of great reasons, but particularly to continue my vocational skills training for the youth in the area. If I become the MP again, I plan to set up the youth with tools and money immediately they complete their apprenticeship and vocational training.

He said she will lobby for even more development projects if she becomes the MP for the area because she has done it before.

“Every community you go in Gomoa Central today has a project built by me. With my broader scope now, I know I will do a better job for the constituency if I return,” she told YEN.com.gh.

Rachel Appoh has used her Obaa Sima Foundation, an NGO, to champion development projects and change the lives of many youths in the constituency.

Appoh lost the seat in 2016 after one term as MP. The Gomoa Central seat is currently being held by Naana Eyiah on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

