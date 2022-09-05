MCE of Krachi East in the Oti Region, Francis Kofi Okesu, has been found dead in a hotel in Kumasi

Police are still investigating the incident; however, preliminary evidence suggests that he possibly had intercourse before his death

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary

A Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Francis Kofi Okesu, has been found dead in a hotel room in Kumasi on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after checking in at the hotel on Friday, September 2.

The body of the Krachi East MCE in the Oti Region was found in the hotel room naked, his face looking up and his left arm hanging beside the bed.

According to a Joy News report, police forensic experts have found traces of spermatozoa on the body, suggesting a sexual act before death.

Francis Kofi Okesu was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Source: UGC

The report explained that the late MCE had checked into the hotel late on Friday, September 2, with his driver, Sylvester Attah, who left to stay at a different hotel.

Mr Kofi Okesu reportedly went silent after checking into the hotel on Friday, and efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.

His body was found after the manager of the hotel alerted the police, who broke into his room.

The body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Source: YEN.com.gh