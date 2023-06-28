James Quayson has released a statement after emerging as the winner of the by-election in the Assin North constituency

In the statement, he thanked the people of the Central Region constituency for re-electing him as their MP

He said in the statement that his victory is a victory for justice in an apparent reference to the recent Supreme Court ruling that declared his victory for the same Assin North seat in 2020 null and void

The winner of Tuesday's by-election in the Assin North constituency James Gyakye Quayson has said the result of the polls is a victory for justice.

In 2020, Quayson was declared the winner of the same parliamentary seat for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, a legal tussle about his Canadian citizenship at the time he filed to contest the seat in 2020 caused the Supreme Court to rule that the 2020 election was null and void. He is currently facing criminal charges over the same dual citizenship issue.

His name was later expunged from Parliament, setting the stage for the just-ended by-election on June 27, 2023.

The Supreme Court ruling has been criticised as injustice and lacking soundness by some lawyers, legal analysts and commentators on legal issues in Ghana.

In a statement issued a few hours after the Assin North victory, James Quayson said his re-election is a clear message from the Assin North constituents to the Nana Akufo-Addo's government that he must stop the political witch-hunting.

"The people of Assin North have spoken. They have said without equivocation that they want me to represent them in the 8th Parliament. They have told us to stop the politics and focus on solving their problems. This is a victory, not just for me and the NDC but also for justice," he said among other things in the statement.

He also said in the statement that he is humbled by the confidence the Assin North constituents have expressed in him.

"I am also fully aware of the reciprocal responsibilities that this massive show of confidence imposes on me. My solemn pledge is to work as hard as I can for the people who have made tonight possible," he promised.

Quayson beats NPP's Charles Opoku to retain Assin North

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that the results from all 99 polling stations in Assin North put NDC James Quayson in pole position to win the crucial parliamentary polls.

Provisional results gathered by YEN.com.gh showed he garnered 17,205 of the total ballots cast, while his closest contender, NPP's Charles Opoku obtained 11, 398 votes.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)'s Bernice Enyonam Sefanu, the third candidate in the race, garnered only 85 votes, representing 0.28% of the total votes.

