Martin Amidu has said there is a plan by the current administration to assassinate him for expressing his right to free speech

In an article released on July 4, the former Special Prosecutor said the attempts on his life follow immediately after criticising the government

The former Attorney General said if anything bad happens to him, Ghanaians should look in the direction of the Presidency

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has claimed that there is an attempt by this government to assassinate him just for exercising his right to speech.

In an article dated July 4, 2023, the former Attorney General who has been nicknamed "Citizen Vigilante" explained that influential people in government have been sending thugs after him for being critical of the current government.

Martin Amidu (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

He claimed further that there have been plans in the plans to take his life but that plan was stopped by a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Victor Newman, who is now dead.

“I have lived under threats of assassination, armed robbery, and the burning of my house, from this regime since 16 November 2020. The late Victor Newman aborted the discussions to assassinate me then," he said.

If anything bad befalls me blame Akufo-Addo

In the article titled, "Nana Akufo-Addo should stop unleashing his thugs on citizens who exercise their right to free speech" Marting Amid claimed further the attacks on him intense anytime he decides to exercise his right to defend the Constitution.

He said there was yet another attack on him after criticised the government on June 28, 2023, and June 30, 2023.

He said these criticisms resulted in a covert attack on his residence at 2:15 am, dawn of Monday, July 3, 2023.

"As I said in November 2020, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything violent that befalls me or my residence. I shall not back down from defending the 1992 Constitution as I am enjoined to do as a citizen of Ghana. No Ghanaian patriot must be cowed by the threats of those violating the Constitution," he stated.

Dormaahene is lucky Akufo-Addo thugs have not been unleashed on him

Martin Amidu made the revelations while commenting on the strong pushback by the government and NPP supporters on the Dormaahene for saying the state must discontinue the criminal case against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayason.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who is also a High Court judge, has been warned by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that his comments would affect his progress in the legal fraternity.

Also, NPP communicators have been asked by the party to stop attacking the personality of the Dormaahene over his advice to the government.

“The distinguished and eminent Chief of the Dormaas is lucky that the communicators attacked only his personality on air and their superiors have seen the danger it poses for the NPP in the 2024 elections," Amidu wrote.

He said in his case, President Akufo-Addo’s undercover operatives and agents were unleashed on his residence on the dawn of July 3, 2023.

Martin Amidu exposes mysterious cash deposits in his bank account

In 2018, then the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, claimed that his bank account was credited by unknown persons.

YEN.com.gh reported that Martin Amidu said he directed his bankers to return the cash to its senders and trace their origins.

According to him, the amount deposited is heavy.

NDC becoming more appealing to voters

Also, Franklin Cudjoe has said the opposition NDC is fast becoming more appealing to Ghanaian voters.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the results of the two recent by-elections show the opposition party is retaining voters and even getting new ones.

Cudjoe said the trend suggests that the governing NPP has a daunting task ahead of the 2024 elections.

The founding president of IMANI, however, noted that the crucial 2024 election is a year away, hence it would be difficult to predict any party's chances with current trends.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh