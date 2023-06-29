Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed that before the 2024 presidential elections are held, he would announce the winner

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has also admitted that a leaked audio in which a voice is heard threatening Dr Dampare is indeed his

The self-proclaimed prophet of God made the comments in a video uploaded on his church's official Facebook page on June 25

Popular preacher and self-proclaimed prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he will declare whoever will become Ghana's next president.

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries told his congregants whether Ghanaians like it or not, the identity of Ghana's next president will be disclosed in his church.

“Look, whoever will be president will emanate from here, whether you like it or not, believe it or choose not to, I rest my case,” he said to applause and cheers from members of his congregation," he is captured on June 25, 2023.

The popular preacher of the Gospel is known for making political prophecies.

He predicted Nana Akufo-Addo's 2016 presidential victory, earning him a short-lived close friendship with the presidency and the nickname "Nation's Prophet".

Watch Owusu Bempah make the comments at his mega-church in the Facebook video below.

Owusu Bempah admits he made controversial tape about Dampare

During the sermon, Owusu Bempah admitted that a leaked audio in which a voice was issuing threats against the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare was indeed his voice.

In the audio, he is heard issuing threats against the IGP over his alleged arrest and maltreatment.

While there are speculations about whether the tape was doctored or not, Owusu Bempah admitted in the Facebook video the voice in the leaked tape was.

“Those audios on social media that people are thinking will bring Owusu Bempah down, that is laughable. I have said even harsher things. Everything I said of Victor Kusi Boateng is true, I have confronted him about it before," he said in Twi.

Owusu Bempah predicts victory for Alan Kyerematen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Owusu Bempah predicted victory for Alan Kyerematen in the NPP flagbearer race.

"The Nation’s prophet" said the former trade minister has already won God’s heart and added that prophetically and spiritually, God will manifest himself in Alan’s favour.

Owusu Bempah made this known at a Thanksgiving service organised by Alan Kyerematen in Accra.

Ken Agyapong’s campaign receives boost as Owusu Bempah endorses him

Also, Kennedy Agyapong’s bid for the flagbearer position of the governing NPP received a massive boost.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah publicly endorsed him and threw his weight behind the Assin Central MP.

The controversial pastor said he took that decision because of the support he has received from the NPP MP over the years.

