John Mahama was mobbed by thousands of Ghanaians when he visited the Chief Imam at his Fadama residence on Thursday

A video of the incident captures thousands of residents of Fadama, some clad in NDC colours, receiving the former president amid jubilation

Mahama appealed to the influential spiritual leader of all Muslims in Ghana to pray for him and his party to win the 2024 elections

Flagbearer of the opposition NDC John Dramani Mahama's visit to the residence of the National Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was a spectacle as thousands of Ghanaians mobbed him.

The former president visited the Chief Imam at his Fadama residence on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as part of this year's celebration of Eid ul Adha.

A video of the visit posted on Facebook captures thousands of residents of Fadama, some clad in NDC colours, receiving the former president on the streets amid drumming and dancing.

The former president and his entourage quickly proceeded to the Chief Imam's residence after interacting with the jubilant Ghanaians and sympathisers of the NDC, who warmly welcomed him.

Mahama asked Chief Imam to pray FOR him and NDC to win 2024 elections

The former president, who is campaigning to return to the Flagstaff House in 2024, appealed to the influential spiritual leader of Muslims in Ghana to pray for him and his party to win the polls.

"I prayed that the feast of the sacrifice that we have just performed would be a blessing to all of us and to our nation, especially during this time of economic crisis," he said.

On Facebook on Friday, June 30, 2023, however, the former president posted the following:

"I enjoyed paying a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam and other Muslim leaders as part of this year’s celebration of Eid ul Adha. It was such a pleasure to share in their celebration.

"We must keep working together to maintain peace and harmony between all religions and sects as we build the Ghana we want together."

Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in a brief remark urged Ghanaians to pursue unity.

Insha Allah we are working to restore economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated his promise to return Ghana's currently troubled economy to winning ways.

The president told Muslims and Ghanaians in general during this year's Eid ul-Adha celebration that he is working hard to restore the economy.

He also asked the Muslim community to support his government's efforts to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians.

