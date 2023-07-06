Minority MPs did not show up in parliament on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in protest of the prosecution of two of its members

The two minority lawmakers facing prosecution are Cassiel Ato Forson and James Gyakye Quayson

The minority MPs warned that their cooperation in parliament will suffer because of what it describes as the persecution of their colleagues

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Minority seats in parliament are empty as members boycott proceedings in solidarity with two of its legislators facing criminal prosecution.

The two MPs, minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson are expected in court on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to face different criminal charges.

Empty seats as minority MPs boycott Parliament (L). Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson (R). Source: Facebook @Cassiel Ato Forson, Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

noted that its MPs will accompany the two to court for the various trials they are embroiled in.

“The Minority stands united with our colleagues and as such, will not be able to honour the business of the house today.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Boycott by Minority to Continue

The minority said this boycott is the beginning of a series of actions to stop the “ongoing persecution of the minority leader himself, the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson and the Hon. Collins Dauda”.

It stressed further that ongoing court proceedings will negatively affect the business of parliament.

“We wish to reiterate the point that amidst persecution, cooperation will suffer.”

The Speaker of Parliament proceeded with the business of parliament in the absence of the minority MPs.

Why the two Minority MPs are in court

Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss to a tune of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

Quayson, on the other hand, is undergoing trial at the High Court in Accra for forgery and perjury.

These charges relate to alleged offences in the lead-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election, where he was said to be holding dual citizenship when he filed to contest.

Quayson re-elected as Assin North MP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Quayson won the Assin North by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after he was removed as MP from the same area by a Supreme Court ruling.

He was sworn in on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 as the MP for the constituency again.

His swearing-in ceremony was graced by the hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress, including former president John Mahama.

Though he contested and won the parliamentary seat in Assin North in 2020, a later Supreme Court ruling declared his election illegal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh