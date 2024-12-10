Okaikwei Central MP-elect Baba Sadiq has immortalised a deceased friend and member of his campaign team

The MP-elect described the deceased person who couldn't live to see his victory as someone who never doubted his chances of winning

His tribute garnered significant traction on social media as party faithful praised the deceased

Ghanaian entertainment and media mogul Baba Sadiq, who recently became the MP-elect for Okaikwei Central, has written a touching tribute to one of his deceased campaign team members.

Baba Sadiq writes a touching tribute in memory of Fred Gyekye, who passed away weeks before his victory in Okaikwei Central. Source: BabaSadiq

On December 9, the Electoral Commissioner's returning officer in Okaikwei Central declared Baba Sadiq victorious with 15,383 votes, defeating the incumbent, Patrick Yaw Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had 14,949 votes.

Baba Sadiq was emotional as he reflected on his milestone and people like 37-year-old Fred Gyekye Ohene, whose efforts made the victory possible.

On Facebook, the media mogul posted a touching tribute in honour of his deceased colleague as he recounted his words of affirmation.

See Baba Sadiq's Facebook post below.

“Honourable, Kaa sh3 gby3y3, Paddy eh wobayele ah wobayele” - These words from my late campaign aide and friend, Fred Ohene Gyekye continue to ring true in my mind. Unfortunately, my Fred didn’t live to see this victory. Oh Fred 😭💔

Ghanaians mourn with Baba Sadiq

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Baba Sadiq's tribute to his deceased friend.

Stella Odametey said:

"Hon. I keep on saying that, if A Bird keeps too long on a Tree, Children begin to wonder and then start throwing Stones at that Bird. It is simply greediness that has made him so. You fought a good fight and the stone you threw at him was really a big one. You have made OKC proud. Congrats!"

Hon Isaac Abiola remarked:

So sad. I remembered him yesterday too. It very painful. Greg's Washington couldn't wait to see this day.

Aku Sika Elegba noted:

Awwwww this victory is to all our fallen Heroes. Charley when I remember some I feel soo sad and I can't control my tears...Their spirit fought with us...And we are forever grateful

Patrick Boamah to challenge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's candidate for the Okaikwei Central constituency, Patrick Boamah, has declared Baba Sadiq's win as a "fraudulent victory."

The incumbent MP recounted several moments in which Baba Sadiq and several NDC bigwigs coerced the Electoral Commission's returning officer to hurriedly declare the results despite the contention.

Patrick Boamah said he had spoken to his lawyers and was ready to take the case to the High Court.

