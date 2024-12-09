Ghana's electoral commissioner has announced the National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the 2024 elections

Actor Agya Koo, who thoroughly campaigned against the president-elect's second coming, has spoken

In the actor's speech, he failed to talk about his candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo, a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party, has spoken about Ghana's elections after his preferred candidate lost.

48 hours after Ghana went to the polls, the country's electoral commissioner declared John Dramani Mahama as the country's president-elect.

Before her highly anticipated announcement, John Mahama, leader of the National Democratic Congress, had already claimed victory after his opponent, Dr Bawumia, conceded.

Mahama's victory influenced Agya Koo's message on social media, which he accompanied with a photo of him wielding Ghana's flag. He said:

"We give thanks to God for a peaceful and successful election in our beloved Ghana. May His divine guidance lead our nation into greater heights. Let’s keep Ghana in our prayers!"

John Dumelo beats Lydia Alhassan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo was declared as the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliament elections.

John reportedly polled 40,561 votes against defeating the incumbent Lydia Alhassanm who had 27,377.

The actor, who is widely celebrated in the Ghanaian entertainment industry is the first NDC parliamentary candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat since 1992.

Before this success, John had previously contested Lydia Alhassan in 2020 and lost the election by close to 2,000 votes.

