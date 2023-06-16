Sacked Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson will face the high court over criminal charges triggered by his dual citizenship at the time he was filing to contest the legislative seat

The high court ruled on Friday, June 16, 2023, that to fast-track the case hearing will be on a daily basis from Tuesday, June 20, 2023

James Quayson was ordered by the Supreme Court to step down as MP because his election in 2020 was null and void due to his inability to meet the requirement of a person standing for such a public office

An Accra High Court has decided to hear the criminal charges brought against James Gyakye Quayson by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, despite a fierce attempt to stop it.

On Friday, June 16, 2023, the court rejected a request by the deposed Assin North MP's lawyer, Justin Terriwajjah, for the trial to be postponed to a date after June 27, 2023, when a by-election will be held in the constituency.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh decided that to fast-track the hearing of the case, it will be heard every day from Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

James Gyakye Quayson and a creative photo of a gavel with a Ghana flag background. Source: Facebook/@jamesgyakye.quayson.7, Getty Images.

Deposed Assin North MP accused of Perjury and other crimes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the criminal prosecution of James Quayson over his dual citizenship brouhaha will start in court on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The deposed NDC MP for Assin North is facing charges of perjury, the deceit of a public officer and false declaration among others.

The Supreme Court in May 2023 declared that the election of the MP in 2020 was null and void because he still held dual citizenship when filed to contest the legislative position.

In all, there are five criminal charges against the embattled former MP as follows:

Forgery of a passport The deceit of a public officer, Knowingly making a false statutory declaration, False declaration and Perjury

James Quayson risks imprisonment over criminal charges

Also, YEN.com.gh explained in a previous story that Gyakye Quayson would be fighting another legal battle if the prosecution of the criminal charge of perjury begins.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said the deposed MP faces the possibility of imprisonment like Adamu Sakande.

Mr Sakande, a former member of the Fifth Parliament for the Bawku Central, was sentenced to prison for two years for perjury and deceiving a public officer.

The law makes it illegal for a person holding dual citizenship, interpreted to mean owing allegiance to another state, to run for some public offices in Ghana.

Bawumia could suffer the same fate as Quayson

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is facing a similar allegation after Ghana's former ambassador to India Sam Pee Yalley disclosed that he holds British citizenship.

According to Yalley, the vice president acquired the citizenship when he was director of the London branch of the Bank of Ghana.

He said there is no evidence yet that Dr Bawumia renounced his British citizenship before he was sworn in as vice president in 2017 and again in 2021.

But the vice president has come out to say the information on the database of the UK's Companies House is an error because he holds not British citizenship.

