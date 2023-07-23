Sherry Ayittey, a former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has been confirmed dead

A statement issued by her family said the late Ghanaian biochemist, politician and women's activist died on Saturday, July 22

The heartbreaking statement noted that further details relating to her demise will be announced in due course

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Sherry Ayittey has been confirmed dead in a statement released by her family.

The statement indicated that the Ghanaian politician and women's activist died on Saturday, July 22, but the cause of her demise was not disclosed.

Former Fisheries Minister Sherry Ayittey has died. Photo credit: @Bridget_Otoo/@_AshaimanBoy/@SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

Family statement

"The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announce with deep sorry the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon Hanny Sherry Ayittey on July 22, 2023.

''The family will announce further details in due course," the statement signed by Nii Kofi Ayittey said.

Biography

Born in 1948, Sherry Ayittey was a Labone Secondary School alumna and a 1965-67 year group member. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, previously the University of Science and Technology (UST).

Ayittey served as the managing director of the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation Distilleries. She also served on the Ghana Water and Sewerage Corporation boards, now the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Ghana Forestry Commission, and the Ghana Export Promotion Council.

She led a team from Ghana to the Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, and the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, which resulted in the famous Paris Climate Agreement.

Ayittey was a National Democratic Congress (NDC) founding member. She held many positions within the party and in government, including women's activist, minister of state, and national vice-chairperson.

The late president John Atta Mills named Ayittey as Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology in his government in January 2009, following the 2008 presidential election.

In January 2013, she was appointed minister for health by now-former president John Dramani Mahama, taking over from Alban Bagbin, the current Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana.

On June 9 2014, Sherry Ayitey was reassigned by Mahama to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Read the statement below:

Kaywa buries mum

In a previous story, Ghanaian music producer Kaywa, real name David Kojo Kyei, laid his mum to rest with the support of his family and celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual, whose mum passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, interred his mum on Saturday, July 1.

Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill, and other entertainers attended the funeral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh