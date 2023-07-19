North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that Attorney General Godfred Dame has resigned from his position with the National Cathedral

Godfred Dame served as the Secretary of the National Cathedral's Executive Council

Ablakwa released documents indicating that the resignation took place in January 2023

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has released a letter revealing that the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has resigned as Secretary of the National Cathedral’s Executive Council.

Ablakwa released the resignation letter on social media and described Dame’s decision to resign as clever.

Godfred Dame (L) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (R)

Source: Facebook

The resignation letter from Dame was dated January 19, 2023.

“Only time will tell if Dame’s apparent Pontius Pilate resignation will absolve him of all liabilities on judgement day,” Ablakwa remarked.

Reason for resignation

According to the letter, Dame resigned because of responsibilities he has to contend with at the justice ministry.

The letter stated:

“…owing to my limited involvement in the affairs of the organization and the demands of my office, I deem it necessary to vacate the position for a new secretary to be appointed.”

Sena Chartered Secretaries Ltd. subsequently replaced his role with the multimillion-dollar project on March 16, 2023, according to Ablakwa.

Ablakwa's scrutiny of the National Cathedral project

YEN.com.gh has reported on Ablakwa's attempts at ensuring accountability in the National Cathedral project.

For instance, he made claims that the secretary of the project's board, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, had multiple identities.

Ablakwa claimed he also goes by the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Issues with incorporation

The MP also said Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Professor Cephas Narh Omenyo, were not included in the incorporation of the Cathedral despite being trustees.

Ablakwa also said his checks in the US indicated that the project was incorporated in Washington, DC, under the name "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc".

This name was different from what was incorporated in Ghana.

The controversies around the National Cathedral prompted its Board of Trustees to subject the project to a statutory audit.

