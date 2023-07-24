New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has said all Ghanaian politicians deserve to be punished by God

He described Ghanaian politicians as lacking vision because of development challenges in Ghana

Agyapong is on a campaign tour of the Upper West Region, where he has been meeting party delegates

A New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has once again lashed out at politicians in Ghana over the country's lack of development.

During his campaign in the Upper West Region over the weekend, Agyapong described Ghana's political class as visionless.

He went further to say all politicians in Ghana deserved to be punished.

"God must gather all the politicians in this country and lash all of us," he stated.

Justifying his scathing comments, a community he visited in the Oti Region without potable water.

This community in Krachi has water challenges despite being close to the Volta River, the aspirant noted.

"You have the Volta here, but you are going to dig bore holes. What is wrong with us?" he said.

Agyapong's campaign message

YEN.com.gh has been covering how Agyapong has been emphasising his business acumen on the campaign trail.

On his most recent stops in the Upper West Region, he appealed to delegates to vote according to the state of the economy and not ethnic lines.

"A northerner is the one that when you are in dire need, will be there to help you. A Muslim is a brother or sister that when you are looking for a job, he will lead you to get a job.”

Support from Kwesi Nyantakyi

Agyapong has been receiving support from a controversial figure during his campaign as an NPP flagbearer aspirant.

The former Ghana Football Association president, who was caught up in a corruption scandal, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been campaigning for the NPP flagbearer hopeful.

Nyantakyi was part of a number of Agyapong's campaign stops in the Upper West Region and even addressed delegates.

Agyapong and Nyantakyi were both named in a corruption investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in 2018.

