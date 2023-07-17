Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has blasted the Akufo-Addo administration over its poor management of the economy

Agyapong complained that the depreciation of the cedi had cost him over $20 million

Agyapong is contesting to become the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party

A New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has slammed the Akufo-Addo administration over its poor management of the economy.

In a speech at Kintampo, Agyapong, who also serves as the Assin Central MP, said the depreciation of the cedi had cost him over $20 million.

“In March 2022, I had 40 million dollars in cedi equivalent. In August 2022, the value of the 40 million dollars had dropped to 16 million.”

Agyapong, who is a member of the governing NPP, did not mention any specific names during his criticism.

He, however, suggested that Vice President Bawumia, who is the head of the economic management team and also in the NPP flagbearer race, was at fault.

“You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power, the dollar was 4 cedis. Today, $1 is GH¢12 and yet you call yourself a strategist."

Agyapong touts competence

Arguing his own competence to lead the country, Agyapong cited the businesses that he said provides employment to thousands of Ghanaians.

“But I pay 7,158 workers every month in this country. So between the two of us who is the strategist? This is internal politics and so we shouldn’t be dirty but if they attack me, I will reply.”

10 aspirants in NPP flagbearer race

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong was among the 10 aspirants that passed the vetting stage ahead of the flagbearer primary in the NPP.

Agyapong and Bawumia will be going up against Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Agyapong Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Kwadwo Poku.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye headed the vetting committee.

