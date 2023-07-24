Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been campaigning for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP flagbearer race

Agyapong is on a campaign tour of the Upper West Region where he is meeting delegates

The Assin Central MP has called on northerners to factor in the economic conditions when voting for a new flagbearer

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The disgraced former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been campaigning for New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong.

Nyantakyi has been part of multiple Agyapong campaign stops in the Upper West Region.

Kennedy Agyapong (L) and Kwesi Nyantaky (R) Source: Facebook/@Hon.KenOheneAgyapong

Source: Getty Images

Agyapong is currently touring the Upper West Region and has stopped at places like Lawra, Nandom and Jirapa to interact with delegates.

Agyapong's most recent campaign stop was in the Wa Central constituency, where Nyantakyi was again present.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Agyapong and Nyantakyi were notably caught up in a corruption investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas that led to the latter being removed from the GFA.

Agyapong's message

In his campaign, Agyapong urged voters to consider their economic situation when choosing from the 10 NPP flagbearer aspirants.

He further advised delegates in the northern regions of Ghana not to vote based on ethnic and religious lines.

"A northerner is the one that when you are in dire need, will be there to help you. A muslim is a brother or sister that when you are looking for a job, he will lead you to get a job.”

Agyapong further said he considered himself a northerner because he had employed more northerners than northern politicians.

Criticism of Bawumia

Agyapong has not shied away from veiled criticism of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is a northerner and Muslim.

Vice President Bawumia is also viewed as the flagbearer aspirant who is backed by the NPP hierarchy.

YEN.com.gh reported on Agyapong's criticism of Bawumia's management of the economy, which has had to run to the IMF for support.

“You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power, the dollar was 4 cedis. Today, $1 is GH¢12 and yet you call yourself a strategist," Agyapong said at the time.

NPP special delegates congress

NPP delegates will get their first chance to choose their delegates at the special delegates' congress scheduled for August 26, 2023, per the party's calendar.

The August congress will be to select the top five flagbearer aspirants., which will be followed by the final presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh