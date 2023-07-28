The NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, does not expect Cecilia Dapaah to be found guilty of corruption

Nketiah said the Akufo-Addo government will once again clear one of its appointees accused of corruption

Dapaah had reported massive amounts of money stolen from her home, leading to the corruption concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The National Democratic Congress Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has said he does not expect justice to prevail in the corruption scandal surrounding former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah.

Nketiah feels this case will end up like other notable corruption allegations against the Akufo-Addo administration, which have not led to any prosecutions.

Asiedu Nketia (L), Nana Akufo-Addo (C) and Cecilia Dapaah (R). Source: Facebook/@JohnsohnAsieduNketia/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

This trend has led President Nana Akufo-Addo to be dubbed the "clearing agent".

Speaking on Okay FM, Nketiah said he expected Dapaah to benefit from such leniency.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has over the years cleared his appointees who have been involved in one corruption case or the other, and I don't see this as any exception."

"Mr Lomotey the Clearing Agent will as usual clear Cecilia Dapaah from the harbour of corruption," he said.

The scandal caused Dapaah to resign as sanitation minister.

Cecilia Dapaah arrested

Dapaah was granted bail after being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah was questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Officials from the Special Prosecutor's Office also searched her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe.

Prosecution of the alleged thieves

YEN.com.gh reported that five persons are standing trial following the theft of the monies from Cecilia Dapaah's house.

The two main suspects are her current and former house help, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, respectively.

In addition to the two main suspects, Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, Kweku Botwe, aged 65 years, and Malik Dauda, aged 23, were also arraigned in connection with the thefts.

Dapaah's house helps stole cash from her home at Abelemkpe in the sum of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh