John Dramani Mahama has thumbed down Nana Akufo-Addo's management of the national affairs

In an interview with KSM, Mahama said if the things happening under Akufo-Addo had happened under his presidency, he would have been crucified

The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 elections also said Ghanaians don't trust politicians anymore because Akufo-Addo and his ministers have been a failure

Former president John Dramani Mahama has said poor governance under Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration has triggered a crisis of lack of confidence among Ghanaians in the country's democracy.

During an interview with popular TV personality KSM, he said because of rot in the system every Ghanaian thinks all politicians are liars.

"If I did one-tenth of what they have done these last eight years, I’m sure that I would have been pilloried and crucified on a cross by now. There’s a bit of hypocrisy in it," the NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said.

NPP and Akufo-Addo want to drag everyone into their mess

Commenting further on the goings-on in the country, Mahama said the governing NPP and Akufo-Addo seem to sinking in the mess they created.

"They are in their mess, and they want to draw everybody else into the same mess,” he said.

Mahama was confident that previous NDC administrations, including the one he headed between 2012 and 2016 gave Ghanaians more electricity than the NPP.

"Rawlings started the national and rural electrification programmes which have brought Ghana to above 80% of electricity coverage among the top 10 in Africa," he praised Ghana's first president in the 4th Republic.

