The sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has resigned after speculation about the source of massive amounts of money that was stolen from her home.

Dapaah has disputed the amounts being reported as being stolen from she and her husband's bedroom

The sanitation minister said her resignation would be in the best interests of the Akufo-Addo administration

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has resigned after a recent corruption controversy.

The resignation emerged after two house helps of the minister were arraigned for allegedly stealing millions in cash from her home.

Cecilia Dapaah Resigns was embroiled in controversy over stolen cash from her home

The money listed as having gone missing is $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

But in her letter of resignation, Dapaah said the money being reported as stolen is inaccurate.

She however said resigning from her position would be in the best interest of Akufo-Addo administration.

“I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time,” she said in the letter.

The minister also assured that she will cooperate with security agencies, adding that she expects to be “fully exonerated from allegations."

The story came to light following the prosecution of the alleged thieves.

Court case following theft

In all, five persons are standing trial at a circuit court in Accra following the theft of the monies from the minister.

The two main suspects are her current and former house help; 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei respectively.

In addition to the two main suspects, Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, Kweku Botwe, aged 65 years and Malik Dauda, 23, are being prosecuted.

According to court documents, the minister detected the theft in June when the current house help was caught after entering the minister’s room with a duplicate key.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023.

Criticism of minister

The minister has faced a lot of criticism online from Ghanaians, as well as allegations of corruption.

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama described the situation as scandalous because of the amount of money that went missing from the minister's home.

The last time Dapaah courted this much controversy, it was after she berated a young journalist sent to interview her.

