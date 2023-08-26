Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is on course for victory in the New Patriotic Party's super delegates congress.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The NPP's super delegates conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, was to select the top five candidates for the general congress on November 4.

Dr Bawumia has taken a commanding lead in the NPP elections Photo source: @honkenagy, @mbawumia, @alankyerematen

Source: Instagram

Votes trickling in at the end of the election show Dr Bawumia to be in a commanding lead ahead of his opponents. Dr Bawumia is being followed by Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, and A Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Provisional results monitored by YEN.com.gh indicate that the Vice President has won the NPP Headquarters, Bono East, Greater Accra, and Oti regions.

At the NPP Headquarters, Bawumia polled 107 votes Ken Agyapong getting 32, and Alan Cash polling 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh