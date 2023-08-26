Kennedy Agyapong defied polling to finish second in the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Congress

Alan Kyeremanten, a former trades minister, was tipped by most polls to finish second in the race

Ayapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, is contesting to be president of Ghana for the first time

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, defied expectations by finishing second in the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

Agyapong is a first-time Presidential aspirant in the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong (L) and Alan Kyerematen (R). Source: Facebook/@Hon.KenOheneAgyapong/@AlanJohnKwadwoKyerematen

He was projected by most polls to finish behind Alan Kyerematen, who eventually finished third after votes were collated.

As expected, the two lagged behind Vice President Bawumia, who has long been the front-runner in the race.

The NPP held the special congress because, according to its constitution, if there are more than five aspirants, a special delegates congress must be held to reduce the number of aspirants.

Agyapong touts competence for presidency

YEN.com.gh reported that, when arguing his own competence to lead the country, Agyapong cited the businesses that he said provides employment to thousands of Ghanaians.

He has also been critical of the Akufo-Addo administration's management of the economy.

Bawumia the establishment candidate

YEN.com.gh reported that Boakye Agyarko, one of the aspirants, believes all the nine other aspirants in the NPP flagbearer will turn against Bawumia in the event of a run-off. He described Bawumia as an establishment candidate.

In an interview on Citi TV, Agyarko said the nine other candidates would support each other in the event of a run-off.

Bawumia has received endorsements from a number of bigwigs in the NPP.

