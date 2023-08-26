Results coming from 10 out of the 16 regions show Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken the lead in the NPP super delegates congress.

But Ken Agyapong is also making a strong showing in the polls on August 26, 2023, and would most likely be among the five to be selected for the November 4 final polls.

The results also show that as pollsters have predicted, Alan Kyeremanten would be among the top three flagbearer aspirants.

