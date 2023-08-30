The Alan Kyerematen campaign team has announced plans to hire its own security during the presidential primary on November 4, 2023

Richard Nyamah announced this during an interview with 3 News, explaining that the conduct of police officers in North East Region during the party's Super Delegates Congress was poor

One of the key contenders of the flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen has already condemned the violent incidents during the Super Delegates Congress

Alan Kyerematen's campaign has announced it will not rely on the police or the security the NPP elections committee will provide during the party's final presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

Campaign spokesperson Richard Nyamah told 3 News that the conduct of police officers in North East Region during the party's Super Delegates Congress was poor.

"I will have my own security on the day," Richard Nyamah stressed during an interview with 3 News.

Alan's polling agent Ali Zakaria brutally assaulted

A polling agent for the Alan Kyerematen campaign Ali Zakaria is battling a severe eye problem after being assaulted in the North East Regiion during the just-ended Super Delegates Congress.

Doctors say his pupil had shifted its position.

Ali Zakaria was allegedly hit in the right eye at the region's polling centre and had to be taken to the Baptist Medical Center (BMC) for immediate treatment.

Although the regional branch of the party has downplayed the incident Nyamah said police looked on unconcerned when Zakaria was being assaulted.

"If the party wants us to trust the security systems they put in place, they themselves have to show leadership. Don't gang up against one candidate or the other candidates and expect us to trust the process. It ain't gonna happen. Not anymore," Richard Nyamah was firm.

Alan Kyerematen condemns violence during selection of presidential aspirants

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has condemned the violent incidents recorded during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

Kyerematen said the violence reported during the congress was not befitting of the NPP.

A governance analyst told YEN.com.gh that the reports of violence must be thoroughly investigated.

Party chairman says Boakye Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh want run-off

Also, the NPP National Chairman has said Boakye Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh want a run-off following their tie in the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

The NPP Chairman indicated that he is trying to get one of the tied aspirants to drop out of the race.

Boakye Agyarko earlier refuted speculation that he had dropped out from a possible run-off against Addai-Nimoh.

