NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has justified his outburst during the party’s Super Delegates Congress

Agyapong claimed his “showdown” rant saved the life of one of his polling station agents in the North East Region

The NPP summoned Agyapong to its disciplinary committee following the outburst which went viral on social media

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said his outburst during the Special Delegates Congress saved the life of one of his polling agents.

In the outburst that saw him promise President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia a showdown, Agyapong said he was reacting to injustice.

Kennedy Agyapong was angered by alleged malpractice. Source: Facebook/@HonKenOheneAgyapong

“I reacted against injustice and that saved the life of Ganiu one of my polling station agent in North East,” he said on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported his campaign team has since clarified that no malice was intended during the outburst.

Agyapong was hauled before the party’s disciplinary committee following the outburst.

Kennedy Agyapong's polling agents attacked

YEN.com.gh reported that three polling agents of Kennedy Agyapong recounted threats and intimidation during the NPP Super Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Although the three agents did not explicitly say the people who threatened them were from the camp of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumi, they implied it.

The three polling agents spoke during a press conference organised by Agyapong's campaign on Monday, August 28, 2023, to enable them to speak to the public about their ordeals.

Agyapong surprises during Special Delegates Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia won the Special Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Agyapong had been pegged to finish third in most predictions. Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

