Alan Kyerematen's campaign has accused the police of not doing enough to prevent a possible assault on its polling agents in the North East Region

Spokesperson for the campaign team, Richard Nyamah, said there were a lot of police officers standing there when Ali Zakaria was assaulted but they did not intervene

Nyamah said he is convinced that the police at the polling station had been ordered by someone influential to look away from an attack on polling agents of some candidates

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, Richard Nyamah, has accused the police of unprofessional conduct following an assault on one of the team's polling agents during the just-ended NPP super delegates congress.

Ali Zakaria was hit in the eye at the voting centre in the North East Region during the internal NPP elections on August 26, 2023.

The bloody face of Ali Zakaria, who had to be transported to Accra for further treatment, went viral.

Police officers at a parade (L) and Richard Nyamah. Insert: Ali Zakaria showing his swollen face. Source: Facebook/@Gh.Police.Service, @alankyerematen

Source: UGC

Police are accomplices to Ali's assault

Richard Nyamah told 3 News that when he heard about the assault, he called the regional police commander for clarity on how the incident happened since he was in the hall where Ali Zakaria was attacked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to him, after analysing the situation, he was convinced that the police were partly to blame for the violence.

He said Ali only sought to stop a delegate from breaking the law and instead of getting the support of the police, he was left to his fate.

Ali later explained that one of the delegates raised up his ballot after voting to show which candidate he voted for in contravention of the rules of the polls.

Ali said he stepped in to collect the ballot from the person and nullify the vote per the rule. Then a scuffle ensued between him and the delegate. Then from nowhere, the NASARA coordinator rushed in and punched in the eye.

Richard Nyamah said the incident at the polling centre was barbaric.

"Police themselves are accomplices because for somebody to be assaulted to that extent and you have all those numbers and nobody was interested; something must have been going on for them not to intervene. It was like our guy caused it. Why was he snatching the ballot paper from the person?

"Somebody was breaking the law and he is stopping him from doing it and then you are accusing him of what?" he quizzed.

He claimed that even when he asked the commander to provide him and his colleagues with an escort, the commander said his biggest priority was the ballot.

Alan says he won't tolerate attacks on his team members

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Alan Kyerematen has condemned the incidents of violence recorded during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

Kyerematen said the violence reported during the congress was not befitting of the NPP.

Meanwhile, a governance analyst told YEN.com.gh that the reports of violence must be thoroughly investigated.

Kennedy Agyapong's "showdown" begins

Also, Ken Agyapong has presented three truckloads of rice to the Ashanti Region office of the NPP ahead of the party's November 4 presidential primary.

Agyapong's huge donation follows his threat to give Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown during the August 26 Super Delegates Congress.

Ken Agyapong's aide, Kwame Owusu, has said the threat is not violent and that his boss is just stating that he would win the flagbearer race.

Analyst downplays negative impact of Kennedy Agyapong's outburst

In a related story, an analyst has downplayed any negative impact on Kennedy Agyapong’s bid to become NPP flagbearer following his public outburst.

Dr Nansata Yakubu described Agyapong as an astute politician in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

Agyapong exceeded expectations by finishing second during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh