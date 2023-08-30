Alan Kyerematen has condemned the incidents of violence recorded during the NPP Super Delegates Congress

Kyerematen said the violence reported during the congress was not befitting of the NPP

The presidential aspirant said he was concerned about the bigger congresses recording similar incidents

A flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has condemned the alleged attacks on his campaign coordinator in the North East Region during the party’s Super Delegates Congress.

Kyerematen stressed that such conduct was unbecoming of their political party.

Alan Kyerematen (L) speaks to the media during a visit to a wounded member (R) of his campaign team. Source: Facebook/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday, August 29, Kyerematen also expressed his surprise at the incidents of violence during the congress.

“We all joined the NPP because of our commitment to the values of the party, but what is happening clearly shows that this is not what we bargained for by joining the party,” he said.

Kyerematen said such behaviour should not be accepted and raised concerns about how the party would manage the upcoming general elections on November 4.

“I’m not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour, it doesn’t make sense when we cannot conduct ourselves as a family trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organised manner.”

“How do we intend to be able to do the same kind of process when we have 200,000-plus people gathered," he said

Kyerematen was speaking during a visit to his North East Region Campaign Coordinator, Ali Zakaria, at the Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital in Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong's polling agents attacked

YEN.com.gh reported that three polling agents of Kennedy Agyapong narrated stories of assault, threats and intimidation during the NPP Super Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Although the three agents did not explicitly say the people who threatened them were from the camp of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumi, they implied it.

The three polling agents spoke during a press conference organised by Agyapong's campaign on Monday, August 28, 2023, to enable them to speak to the public about their ordeals.

Agyapong surprises Alan during Special Delegates Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Agyapong had been pegged to finish third in most predictions, but Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

