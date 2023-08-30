The NPP National Chairman has said Boakye Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh want a run-off following their tie in the NPP Super Delegates Congress

The NPP Chairman indicated that he is trying to get one of the tied aspirants to drop out from the race

Boakye Agyarko earlier refuted speculation that he had dropped out from a possible run-off against Addai-Nimoh

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has said the two aspirants who tied in the Super Delegates Congress are fixated on a run-off.

According to him, Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh are prepared for a second contest on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Ntim, however, indicated that the party is pushing for some form of compromise between the two.

“Understanding will prevail eventually for the party to move on. For the two aspirants with a tie, it is just a matter of prevailing on them if one could give in to the other. But it looks like they are all prepared to go in with full haul," he said.

Run-off for Agyarko and Addai Nimoh

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

The two tied for the final spot with nine votes each and will contest in a run-off on September 2, 2023.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

A former Minister of Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

Agyarko calls congress a waste of time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Agyarko criticised the format of the Super Delegates Congress, which is intended to select the final five flagbearer aspirants.

Agyarko described the super delegates election as a “bloody waste of time.” He, however, noted that the intent of the Super Delegates Congress to whittle down the candidates was still laudable.

