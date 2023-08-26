Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko Kyerematen tied for fifth at the NPP Super Delegates Congress

A run-off will be held on September 2, 2023, to finalise the top five in the NPP flagbearer race

The top three in the race were Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko has left the positions in the final five of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race undecided

The two tied for the final spot with nine votes each and will contest in a run-off on September 2, 2023.

Boakye Agyarko And Addai Nimoh had nine votes apiece. Source: Facebook/@Agyarko Boakye Kyeremateng/@Francis Addai Nimoh

Source: Facebook

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%.

The vice president had been tipped by most polls to win comprehensively.

He was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes representing 4.01%.

The NPP held the election because, according to its constitution, if there are more than five aspirants, a special delegates congress must be held to reduce the number of aspirants.

The final congress to select the flagbearer will be in November 2023.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the conference, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the NPP’s next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, expressed hope that the NPP will rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the results of a poll show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Bawumia in 2024.

Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

Kyerematen was named as having the same chance as Bawumia to excel in the polls. The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

