Alan Kyerematen's campaign is reportedly considering withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race

Reports indicated that Kyerematen’s team is not happy with the performance in the NPP Super Delegates congress

Kyerematen postponed a media engagement scheduled for September 5, 2023, amid the recent speculation

NPP flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen has postponed a scheduled press engagement amid speculation that he is dropping out of the party's flagbearer race.

Kyerematen’s campaign team said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Kyerematen surprisingly finished third in the super delegates congress voting.

Source: Facebook

Reports from 3News indicate that the former minister’s underperformance in the NPP super delegates congress could cause him to withdraw from the race.

“We have had an extensive review of the Super Delegates election, and to be honest, the numbers we registered across the country in the Super Delegates, were not what we expected,” a 3News source said.

“We have extensively analysed all the three and many, which I am included, are of the view that Chief Alan should withdraw.”

The source added that Kyerematen's team was unsure if it would back one of the four remaining candidates.

Bawumia wins big in Special Delegates Congress

Bawumia won the Super Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%. The Vice President had been tipped by most polls to win comprehensively.

He was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29% while Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided for a while.

But Agyarko eventually dropped out of the race and a run-off was cancelled.

Bawumia seeks Asantehene's blessings

YEN.com.gh also reported in a separate story that Bawumia thanked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his blessings before the Super Delegates Congress.

Bawumia also asked for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s blessing ahead of the NPP presidential primaries in November.

The Vice President called on the Asantehene during the Akwasidae celebrations on September 3, 2023.

