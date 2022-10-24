An NPP foot soldier has been exposed after he tried to dismiss reports about rising prices of food items on the market

He tried to quell reports that a 25kg of Frytol has shot up to GH¢1,000 by providing a mobile number of a vendor who sold the cooking oil at GH¢550

However a fact-checking netizen called the number and it was disclosed that the claim was false

An attempt by a New Patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldier for the governing party to discredit reports about astronomical increases in cooking oil has failed.

The NPP supporter, who goes by the name Wilson Marfo Kpakpaladja on Facebook on Sunday, October 23, 2022 tried to dismiss a viral trend that the astronomical increase in the price of a 25 kilogram container of Frytol, a vegetable oil brand.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to lament the rapid increases in the prices of food products on the market, comments about the price of the vegetable cooking oil.

L-R: Ghana cedi notes and 25kg of Frytol oil. Source: UGC/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Commentators said the price of the cooking oil has shot up from GH¢640 to GH¢1,000 in less than a week.

Amid the social media posts about the rapid price increase of the popular vegetable cooking oil and other goods on the marke, Wilson, who uses vice president Mahamudu Bawumia's picture as his profile posted the following:

"Please if you want to buy this oil kindly call 0242931911 Naakookoi,its ghc¢550 also there is a shop at okaishie opposite the kinapharma building goods prices are relatively less,don't let people charge you exorbitant prices."

Desperate to get cheaper prices of goods, a netizen, Abudul Hameed, texted the number for confirmation.

It turns that the owner of the number does not even sell Frytol but Aicha Oil, an unknown brand. However, even for that brand the price was GH¢850 and not GH¢550.

Ghana's Inflation Rate Surges To Highest Rate Of 33.9% In More Than 20 Years

Meanwhile, official inflation figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service shows that the country's inflation accelerated for the 16th straight month to 37.2% for September.

YEN.com.gh reported in that story that it makes the inflation rate for September the highest in more than 20 years.

The drivers of the September inflation was food and the price of utilities.

