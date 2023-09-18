Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong held a fitness walk where he made several jabs at the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the party’s primaries in November 2023.

The latest chapter in Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid saw him hold a “showdown walk” where he delivered a wild speech with his trademark populism.

The fitness walk was a campaign platform where Agyapong reiterated his criticisms of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Despite being a member of the same NPP, Agyapong did not hold back, accusing the government of corruption and incompetence.

Here are five of the main takeaways from his speech.

NPP has already lost the 2024 election

Agyapong believes the NPP has already lost the 2024 election because of the depreciation of the cedi and the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme in 2022.

"We lost the 2024 elections in 2022. At the time, the Ghana cedi destroyed the hard work of many businessmen, all the way to the tomato seller."

Police recruitment for sale

Agyapong complained of the hardships in finding jobs and claimed people are paying large sums of money to find jobs in the Ghana Police Service.

"They've asked us to be mute, but I will speak, because if your child is going to look for a job you can be asked to bring GH¢10,000 before your child would be recruited into the police."

Rising youth unemployment

Agyapong said Ghana has a bleak future because of the levels of youth unemployment.

He, however, said he was the man to solve this challenge of a lack of jobs because of his business acumen.

"Ghanaians are ready to give Kennedy Agyapong a chance, the onus is now on New Patriotic Party members to elect Ken Agyapong to rescue Ghana for young people to get jobs."

Ghana doesn't need leaders with big English

Agyapong ranted against intellectuals, saying Ghana needs more pragmatic leaders. He said Ghanaians need a leader versed in local languages who communicated clearly.

Agyapong also said he had these traits, in addition to his business track record.

"If Ghana will prosper, it needs pragmatic leaders not theorists who bombard you with big English repeatedly even when you are poor," he said.

Needless IMF return

Agyapong noted that Ghana was again begging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for money because of a mismanagement of resources.

Ghana is currently in a $3 billion support programme with the IMF.

"God has blessed us with so much that if we took proper care of them, there would be no need to go to the foreigners for help," Agyapong stated.

NPP holds balloting for primaries

The NPP held its balloting process for the final four flagbearer hopefuls on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong will occupy the first slot on the ballot paper.

The NPP will hold its national delegates conference on November 4, 2023, to elect a new flagbearer.

