COP George Alex Mensah has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will retain power after 2024

He told an Accra-based radio station that will hold on to power beyond 2024 because of the many great policies rolled out under Akufo-Addo's leadership

He said the NPP has the men, the capabilities and the best intentions for moving the country forward

Retired Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold on to power beyond 2024.

He said the NPP would "break the 8" because of the many great policies rolled out under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

COP Mensah, who retired recently, has said he will stand as MP for Asante Bekwai on the ticket of the NPP in 2024.

He told Asaase News that the introduction of the Free SHS programme by the NPP for instance, has been significantly successful and brought relief to Ghanaians.

“I know because we have the men, we have the capabilities, we have a good mind for this country, comparing other political parties, I see the NPP as the best political party that can help this country,” he said.

He said thanks to the Free SHS policy, parents are not being bothered to pay huge fees for their wards attending senior high school.

“We want that thing to continue, we don’t want anybody to come and change it so that people will be calling us for SHS fees again," he said.

