Adwoa Safo has produced a well-scripted video of apology to the entire NPP, but especially to President Nana Akufo-Addo

Although she did not specifically mention her long absence from the country last year in the apology video, she grabbed headlines for overstaying her leave of absence in the US

She lost her position as gender and social protection minister and her Dome-Kwabenya seat came close to being declared vacant

NPP MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has issued a public apology to President Nana Akufo-Addo, her party and the leadership of Parliament for her long absence from the country and related matters.

In a video that is trending, the former minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said she did not mean to cause disaffection for the party but her conduct was due to issues beyond her control.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and Sarah Adwoa Safo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @metrotvgh

Source: Facebook

Speaking in Twi, she also singled out Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in her remorseful video.

"I am using this opportunity to apologise to all of you. In the not-too-distant past, some of my conduct [was not appropriate]. I want to assure you all that it was not deliberate, and it was my intention to disrespect you.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"A lot of things were going on in my life and in the life of my family. I am asking you all, in the name of God, to forgive me my actions," she said in Twi.

Adwoa Safo sacked as Gender Minister

President Akufo-Addo was compelled to sack Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister after more than a year of continuous absence from work.

While in the US, a move was made to declare her seat vacant. Although she sought a leave of absence for personal reasons from the President, she overstayed by over 12 months.

Adwoa Safo returns to Ghana after months of absence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya returned to Ghana in November last year after months of absence.

The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to her private family business in the US.

Her long absence from her legislative role nearly cost her the seat as party officials and the leadership of the Majority caucus initiated an action to kick her out.

Adwoa Safo flaunts son with Kennedy Agyapong

Also, Adwoa Safo took to social media to proudly flaunt her son with Kennedy Agyapong.

In a caption accompanying the photos, the MP professed love for her children, saying they were the best thing that had happened to her.

At the time, Adwoa Safo was in the US attending to family issues.

Adwoa Safo Storms NPP’s Asylum Down HQ

Also, in January 2023, she stormed the NPP’s Asylum Down headquarters in a spirit of candour and reconciliation.

She had incurred the wrath of the party after her long, continuous, unexplained absence from her parliamentary duties.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh