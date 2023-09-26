The NPP has quelled talk of expulsions for members who leave to support Alan Kyerematen

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong called on NPP supporters to respect the freedom of association

Frimpong advised NPP supporters against attacking Kyerematen following his decision to run as an independent candidate

Contrary to some reports, indications are that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not plan to expel members who move to support Alan Kyerematen.

During a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong called on NPP supporters to be civil with Kyerematen and his supporters.

Frimpong also called on NPP supporters to respect their freedom of association.

“We are pleading with the party people that this is not an issue that calls for verbal attacks. Let no one speak against Kyerematen and those who have left with him. In Ghana, we have something called freedom of association. He has gone on his own accord.”

Commenting on persons who supported Alan Kyerematen during the flagbearer race, the NPP General Secretary said they were still part of the party.

“We want to tell them that they are children of the party. We love them, and they are part of us,” Frimpong stated.

Kyerematen announced his resignation from the party on September 25, 2023, and said he was starting a movement as he contests for the presidency as an independent candidate.

Alan thanked for his service

The leadership of the NPP has thanked Kyerematen for his service to the party over the years.

However, the party said Alan's claim that one candidate was favoured in the presidential primary was false.

NPP to remove Alan posters

The NPP in the Ashanti Region has ordered the removal of Alan Kyerematen’s promotional material from party offices.

The party released a memo directing all chairpersons in the 47 Ashanti Region constituencies.

Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023, prompted this decision.

NPP MPs distance themselves from Alan

YEN.com.gh reported that some NPP MPs are coming out to cut political ties with Kyerematen following his resignation from the party.

The Mpreaeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, said over 20 NPP MPs who supported Kyerematen were sticking with the party.

The Deputy Finance Minister and Atiwa East MP, Abena Osei-Asare, also distanced herself from Kyerematen’s decision to leave the NPP.

Asare said she remained dedicated to the NPP and called for unity.

