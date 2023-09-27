Alan Kyerematen has explained why he did not criticise the Akufo-Addo government when he was a minister

Kyerematen said it was not appropriate for him to criticised the government because it was facing other challenges

Kyeremanten was the Minister for Trade and Industry under the Akufo-Addo government but resigned to contest the presidency

The now-independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has admitted that the Akufo-Addo government struggled while he was a trade minister.

Kyerematen, however, said it would not have been appropriate for him to speak against the government he was part of despite the crisis.

In an interview on TV3, he said he was waiting for the appropriate time before criticising the Akufo-Addo government.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for me to criticise the government when I am aware of the challenges and whatever was going on.”

“When you need to speak about an issue, you find the appropriate time to speak about it, especially when you are aware of the circumstances,” Kyerematen added.

He did laud the president for being passionate about value addition but said his Great Transformational Plan would present a better option for Ghana.

This plan is part of Kyerematen's push for the presidency as an independent candidate.

“I am the only political figure in Ghana that has put forth a comprehensive plan for development," he said.

Alan thanked for his service

The leadership of the NPP thanked Kyerematen for his service to the party over the years after his resignation to contest as an independent candidate.

However, the party said Alan's claim that one candidate was favoured in the presidential primary was false.

NPP to remove Alan's posters

The NPP in the Ashanti Region has ordered the removal of Kyerematen’s promotional material from party offices.

The party released a memo directing all chairpersons in the 47 Ashanti Region constituencies.

NPP MPs distance themselves from Alan

YEN.com.gh reported that some NPP MPs are coming out to cut ties with Kyerematen following his resignation from the party.

The Mpreaeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, said over 20 NPP MPs who supported Kyerematen were sticking with the party.

The Deputy Finance Minister and Atiwa East MP, Abena Osei-Asare, also distanced herself from Kyerematen’s decision to leave the NPP.

Asare said she remained dedicated to the NPP and called for unity.

