New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs are coming out to cut political ties with Alan Kyerematen following his resignation from the party

The Mpreaeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, said over 20 NPP MPs who supported Kyerematen were sticking with the NPP

The Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, distanced herself from Kyerematen’s decision to leave the NPP.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) politicians have cut political ties with Alan Kyeremanten after he resigned from the party and decided to run for president as an independent candidate.

Among them are over 20 NPP MPs, according to Davis Ansah Opoku, the Mrpaeso MP.

Davis Ansah Opoku (L), Alan Kyerematen (C) and Abena Osei Asare (R). Source: Facebook/@Davis Ansah Opoku MP/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremate/@Parliament Of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Opoku said he was disappointed in Kyerematen’s resignation but restated his commitment to the NPP.

“And I know that over 20 MPs who supported Alan Kyerematen have all resolved that we solemnly believe in the NPP, and we are going to follow the NPP, and we are going to represent power again,” he added.

Another prominent MP, Abena Osei-Asare, also distanced herself politically from Kyerematen following the resignation announcement.

Asare, who also serves as the Deputy Finance Minister, said she remained dedicated to the NPP and called for unity.

"The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.”

NPP to remove Alan posters

The NPP in the Ashanti Region has ordered the removal of Alan Kyerematen’s promotional material from party offices.

The party released a memo directing all chairpersons in the 47 Ashanti Region constituencies

Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023, prompted this decision

Owusu Bempah makes prophecy on NPP unity

YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said the governing NPP faces catastrophic division unless something is done to avert it.

The preacher told his church members that God had revealed the imminent division within the NPP to him.

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, he explained that God directed him to make the prophecy public.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh